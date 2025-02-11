Detectives investigating an alleged robbery, involving the use of a knife, at a Rotherham shop believe the man pictured may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at the Top Shop store on Highthorn Road in Swinton, Rotherham at around 7.40pm on December 15, 2024.

Releasing details of the incident today (February 11, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the men is alleged to have stolen a quantity of cash and cigarettes from the store whilst the other man reportedly threatened a man with a knife.

The robbery is alleged to have been carried out at the Top Shop store on Highthorn Road in Swinton, Rotherham at around 7.40pm on December 15, 2024

“Officers immediately launched an investigation into the incident and have been carrying out local enquiries, and reviewing CCTV footage available.

“We are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident, as he may be able to help with the investigation.

“The man is described as white, at least 6ft tall, and of a large build.

“We recognise the image is not as clear as we would like, but we are hoping that it may help to job people's memories if they were in the location at the time of the incident.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone who can help is asked to report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please quote investigation number 14/221677/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact the crime-busting charity online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.