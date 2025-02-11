Platinum Lounge and Bar: Late-night criminal damage incident at Rotherham bar prompts police investigation
The incident is alleged to have taken place inside the premises of Platinum Lounge and Bar on Market Place in Rotherham town centre at around 11pm on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Releasing details of the incident today (Tuesday, February 11, 2025) as they launch a CCTV appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating and we have shared this CCTV footage as it shows two men would like to speak to as they may be able to help with enquiries.
“One man is described as white, around 25 years old, of large build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with black hair in a mullet, and a black moustache.
“The other man is described as white, around 25 years old, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with short black hair.
“Do you recognise either of them?”
You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Please quote investigation number 14/25265/25 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
You can also contact them online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.