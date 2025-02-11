Police want to trace the two men pictured here because it is believed they may be able to assist with an investigation into an alleged incident of criminal damage at a Rotherham bar.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place inside the premises of Platinum Lounge and Bar on Market Place in Rotherham town centre at around 11pm on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Releasing details of the incident today (Tuesday, February 11, 2025) as they launch a CCTV appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating and we have shared this CCTV footage as it shows two men would like to speak to as they may be able to help with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is alleged to have taken place inside the premises of Platinum Lounge and Bar on Market Place in Rotherham town centre at around 11pm on Friday, January 17, 2025. Police are investigating and have today (February 11, 2025) shared this CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to because they may be able to help with enquiries | Google/Submit

“One man is described as white, around 25 years old, of large build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with black hair in a mullet, and a black moustache.

“The other man is described as white, around 25 years old, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with short black hair.

“Do you recognise either of them?”

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please quote investigation number 14/25265/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.