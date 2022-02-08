Popular footballer Tom Collier died in a crash in Sheffield last weekend (Photo: Kickabout)

Tom Collier, aged 24, died as he made his way to a football game on Saturday morning.

The Hammer and Pincers FC player was due to join his teammates for a match against Sheffield Wanderers FC but tragedy struck as he made his way there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said Tom crashed at around 10.24am on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley.

The force said: “The incident happened at 10.24am on Saturday, February 5 when a vehicle was travelling along the road before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a wall.

“It had just passed underneath the large railway bridge.

“Sadly the driver of the car died. No one else was present in the vehicle or injured.

“The driver has today been named as Tom Collier, 24 from Sheffield. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Tributes have poured in for Tom online, with friends and relatives expressing their devastation at his death.

King Ecgbert School in Sheffield has also paid tribute to Tom in a heartfelt statement, which reads: “We were very sad to hear the news of the tragic death of our past student Tom Collier over the weekend.

“Everyone who remembers Tom, who left King Ecgbert School six years ago, remembers one of the nicest young men we have ever had the pleasure of teaching.

“A great sportsman in the tradition of King Ecgbert School he had the rare achievement of playing in every school football team from Year 7 to Year 11 where he was on the winning team that took the Clegg Shield at Bramall Lane in 2014.

“Not just a footballer, he also was a member of the school cricket team which won the Sheffield Cup and represented school at the Yorkshire Finals at Headingly in 2013.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with dash cam footage of what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 277 of Saturday 5 February.