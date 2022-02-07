Tom Collier, who played for Hammer & Pincers FC in the Sheffield & District Fair Play League, died as he made his way to a match against Sheffield Wanderers FC on Saturday morning.

The circumstances of the collision are not yet known, but Tom’s death has devastated family, friends and teammates. Footballers and teams across Sheffield have also sent their condolences to Tom’s loved ones.

Hammer and Pincers FC described Tom as a ‘very popular teammate’ and said players and coaches were ‘devastated’ at his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield footballer Tom Collier died in a collision

Posting on Facebook to pay tribute, friend Tim Rowson said: “I write this with a heavy heart. You weren’t just a great team mate, but an incredible friend to so many on and off the pitch.

“Kind, gentle and always smiling. A true baller and one of the best strikers I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. Tom Collier you’re going to be missed by so many. Rest easy mate.”

The Kickabout seven-a-side league in Sheffield, in which Tom also played, said: “It is with the utmost shock and devastation, that the awful news has reached us that one of our regular players Tom Collier has passed away.

“Tom was an absolutely wonderful human being who we were privileged to have known and spent time in his company.”

“Our thoughts are with his brother Joe, the rest of his family, and the countless number of friends and fellow players who’s lives he touched and will be in mourning tonight.

“God bless you Tom, you will live long in our memories.”