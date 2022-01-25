King Ecgbert School could expand as secondaries in south west Sheffield become oversubscribed

King Ecgbert could increase to 1,518 pupils as council bosses try to cope with increasing demand for secondary school places.

As part of the same proposals, Silverdale could also expand to 1,672 pupils.

Discussions are in the initial stages and there are no details about any extensions to the schools or new additional buildings on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council will do feasibility studies into whether King Ecgbert and Silverdale schools can expand

Council officers now want to look at the cost, timescales and risks associated with increasing capacity and feasibility studies will be done.

What’s the plan for King Ecgbert?

Expand the school by an additional 235 places Y7-11 to a total of 1,200

Y7-11 would increase from 193 to 240 per year

An additional 76 post-16 places. This would be an increase from 212 to 288

The current hearing impaired unit would increase from 20 to 30 pupils

It takes the total school capacity to 1,518 places overall

Why were Silverdale and King Ecgbert chosen?

Officers say if these schools were permanently expanded, inner city catchment children would be more able to obtain a place, maintaining diversity.

Secondary school places across the city are tight until 2024 when a reduction in pupil population will start to create a citywide surplus.

But within the south west, the demand is set to continue until the end of the decade.

Silverdale and King Ecgbert have been in ongoing negotiations with Sheffield Council about expanding.

Why are south west secondary schools full?

Births in Sheffield rose by 25 per cent between 2002 and 2012 but demand for secondary school places is not evenly distributed across the city.

An additional 535 Y7-11 places are needed in the south west but schools there are at maximum capacity.

Schools will not be able to absorb the increasing demand over the next decade within existing accommodation and there are also health and safety concerns around building capacity, particularly with corridor space.