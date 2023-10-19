The shameless defendant has been banned from contacting his mother for the next five years.

A 35-year-old man who subjected his own mother to a campaign of harassment and smashed in her window has been hauled before Sheffield Crown Court.

Prosecuting barrister, James Baird, said the offences arose out of defendant, Jonathan Rix’s, behaviour towards his mother.

"She and other family members had spoken of his difficult behaviour over many years, latterly exacerbated by his use of alcohol and drugs," said Mr Baird.

Sheffield Crown Court

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Rix’s mother had split from her husband, but she still relied on his support in dealing with the defendant, when he would attend at her address, behave in an ‘angry and abusive’ manner towards her and demand she ‘give him money for drugs’.

Describing one abusive incident, Mr Baird said "He was calling her a fat b**** throughout, made threats to burn her house down and smash her windows."

Mr Baird told the court that Rix’s relationship with his mother began to deteriorate even further after he moved in with her in January 2023.

During an incident which took place on March 9, 2023, Mr Baird said Rix, formerly of Rotherham, forced his mother to watch a ‘distressing’ programme on television, and when she got up to leave, he ‘forced her to sit back down and refused to let her leave’.

"On March 11, 2023, he demanded money from his mother in order to buy drugs, threatened to take her car, and she says he took her car keys. She telephoned the police, and while on the phone, the defendant can be heard being aggressive and abusive towards her.

"He was removed from the house, but he spent the evening hanging around outside, smashing panes of glass," Mr Baird said.

The following day, Rix returned to his mother’s house, claiming he wanted to retrieve his phone charger, but soon became abusive again, calling his mother an ‘a******e’ and a ‘nasty piece of s***,’ the court heard.

Mr Baird said Rix subsequently went on to throw a brick through his mother’s window, smashing it.

Rix, aged 36, was arrested, and pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

Mr Baird said Rix has 36 previous convictions, including ones relating to driving matters and possession of drugs.

Katherine White, defending, said Rix, through her, wishes to ‘express his regret and is remorseful for what happened’.

She said Rix now realises the relationship with his mother is ‘not healthy for either of them’ and has taken action to find alternative accommodation.

Since the offences were committed, Rix, of Lindum Avenue, Lincoln, has found employment selling insurance and has taken steps to address his drink and drug issues, Ms White told the court.

Judge Peter Kelson KC sentenced Rix to an 18-month community order, and ordered him to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.