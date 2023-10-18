Plenty of people have had their heads turned by one Sheffield grandmother’s outstanding Halloween display.

Jane Spowage has transformed her front garden in Frecheville, Sheffield, into a haunted graveyard for Halloween this year - and it looks ghoulishly good ahead of the big day.

The eye-catching garden, on Thornbridge Drive, is now guarded by nightmarishly large spiders, wicked witches and ghoulish ghosts, all guaranteed to cause excitement on October 31.

The spooky scene comes in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity, after Jane’s granddaughter Willow received care at the Neonatal Surgical Unit there after being born prematurely.

In 2022, Jane decided to put decorations out the front of her house to encourage families to come and trick or treat with her on Halloween, and she was blown-away by the response. Following its success, it felt only right to raise money for a charity that was close to her family’s hearts.

She said: “I have added 80 per cent more decorations to this year’s display, including a gazebo for people to come into. Last year I was seeing people for three and a half hours so I’m expecting to be out there even longer this year.”

Young Willow, who is now aged five, was born at 24 weeks at the Jessop Wing. She stayed at Jessops for six months before being transferred to Sheffield Children’s. The majority of her care and treatment took place at the hospital, as she needed operations on her bowels.

Willow has cerebral palsy and Craniosynostosis, a birth defect that means the bones in her skull joined together too early. This meant she initially needed a lot of care, but was ultimately discharged after spending most of her first year in hospital.

She remains fully tube-fed and continues to receive care for seizures under Sheffield Children’s alongside other care at her local hospital.

Willow’s mum, Ramone, remembers the support she received in NSU well. She said: "The staff on the ward were brilliant. They allowed me to be more of a mum than a carer."

Willow has now started school, but it remains an ongoing journey for the family.

Two collection tubs for the charity are on display in the garden, with one on the skeleton dog, and another beside the front door.

The gates to the garden will be open from 9.30am until 9pm each day until October 31, with the lights switched on as the sun goes down.

1 . Haunted house There is one house in Frenchville that is turning everybody's heads... Photo Sales

2 . Haunted house Jane's outstanding efforts in decorating her home is in support of The Children's Hospital Charity. Photo Sales

3 . Haunted house Nightmare-inducingly big spiders with glaring red eyes are waiting for their prey. Photo Sales