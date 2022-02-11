The dramatic ordeal took place on September 14 last year, when Simbarashe Zimbwa visited his mother’s address where his brother was also present.

Andrew Stranex, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court that Zimbwa’s mother and brother had ‘numerous issues with his behaviour,’ but he was allowed access to the property anyway.

“He was initially calm and was not causing any problems, but his mother became concerned about his demeanour and she began to film him on her mobile telephone…the footage shows him behaving strangely and making strange noises,” he said.

Zimbwa was sentenced to five months in prison during a hearing held on Sheffield Crown Court on February 10, 2022

Zimbwa, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley ignored his mother’s request to stop smoking in her house, and began smoking what she believed to be drugs, the court heard.

Mr Strannex described how Zimbwa’s behaviour began to escalate, and he can be heard inflicting ‘physical blows’ on his mother in the video footage.

Zimbwa then followed his brother upstairs and attacked him ‘with closed-fist punches,’ before ‘picking up a piece of skirting board and using it to assault his mother and his brother,’ said Mr Strannex.

‘Frightened and concerned’ about what Zimbwa might do next, his brother jumped out of his bedroom window and onto the garage roof, and went to a neighbour’s home to ask for help.

Police arrived at the scene at around 11.40pm, by which point Zimbwa had fled the scene. He was arrested three days later, on September 17.

Zimbwa, 25, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, relating to the incident, and to a further offence of theft at an earlier hearing.

At the time of his sentencing on February 10, Zimbwa had served five months in prison on remand.

In mitigation, Bianco Brasovaneau said Zimbwa was now looking to move forward with his life.

“He has an address to go back to, and he wishes to settle down, move away from his family and obtain a job,” she said.

Sentencing Zimbwa, Recorder Richard Wright QC said the incident must have been ‘distressing’ for his mother and brother.