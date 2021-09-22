Jurors have heard this week how Azad Raja, aged 38, Yasser Hussain, also 38, and Faisal Hussain, 34, have been charged with sexual offences relating to two complainants who were aged around 13 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Jayne Louise Beckett, prosecuting, said: “This is a case which may date back some time to early 2001 and thereabouts and involves the sexual abuse of, then, two girls who were still at school who may have been as young as 13.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how three South Yorkshire men have denied being involved in the alleged sexual abuse of two schoolgirls.

Ms Beckett said the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were friends, spent time at Meadowhall and around Sheffield and they had involved themselves with older men.

Azad Raja, of Adney Street, Sheffield, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault.

Yasser Hussain, of Norborough Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one count of rape, and Faisal Hussain, of Lovetot Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Raja told police he had met the first girl in 2003 or 2004 and they had been in a relationship that only involved kissing and hugging.

Yasser Hussain said he knew the first girl as Mr Raja’s girlfriend and Faisal Hussain has claimed he did not know either of the girls.

Ms Beckett said: “The defendants have denied all matters from first to last and they will maintain these denials.”