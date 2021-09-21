Doctor Hossam Metwally was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison yesterday after being found guilty of nine offences and pleading guilty to a further two during an earlier hearing.

Following an eight-week trial, Sheffield jurors found 58-year-old Metwally unanimously guilty of offences including administering a noxious substance which endangered life, fraud and drugs offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism, where he covertly filmed two patients in a state of undress whilst attending medical appointments.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Metwally nearly killed his girlfriend after injecting her with drugs to “rid her of evil spirits”.

His victim, who was a nurse, had been taking part in rituals with the doctor to get rid of “evil spirits”.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, particularly the victims, witnesses, CPS and the whole of the investigation team, who have come together to present a strong case to the court, resulting in the conviction and sentence Doctor Metwally received.

“The offences Doctor Metwally committed were extremely serious and an abuse of his position and the trust his victims had in him. He is now exactly where he belongs, in prison.

“Since beginning our investigation in July 2019, when a woman was admitted to hospital unresponsive, in a serious condition having been administered with a variety of anaesthetic drugs, we explored every possible line of enquiry to get to this stage.

“We would like to provide reassurance to members of the public or other previous patients of Doctor Metwally that no further offences were uncovered during the investigation and there is not thought to have been anyone else put at risk by his actions.

“This has been a very unusual case, unlike any other in Humberside Police history, but we are pleased that he will now have to face the consequences of his actions.”

Judge Jeremy Richardson, who sentenced the doctor, who worked in Grimsby, labelled him a ‘disgrace to your profession’ and said he would be struck off.