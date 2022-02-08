A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard on February 8 how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and two 20-year-old men Tinashe Kampira and Atif Mohammed, all from Sheffield, stand accused of murdering Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed.

Craig Hassall QC, prosecuting, told the jury: “At around 9.30pm, on April 10, last year, Khuram Javed was shot dead by a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Sheffield United’s football ground on Bramall Lane. He was, at the time, 31-years-old.

“The prosecution say that the confrontation which led to the shooting was brought about by three of the defendants in this case.”

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

Mr Hassall added Mr Khuram and his friends had been socialising at an apartment at nearby Anchor Point and the three defendants had been seen in the area on CCTV.

After Mr Javed had left with three friends, a further friend became concerned about the defendants’ behaviour at a nearby car park so Mr Javed and his friends returned, according to Mr Hassall.

Father-of-two Mr Javed and his friends followed the defendants, according to Mr Hassall, and two witnesses said they saw three males running on Countess Road near Clough Road followed by five males and then they heard loud bangs.

Mr Hassall said one of the three defendants appeared to have tripped and fallen but shortly after that the 19-year-old turned and fired a gun back towards the deceased and his friends.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how three man have denied murdering Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed after he was shot dead on a footpath near Clough Road, Sheffield.

He added: “Each of the surviving members of that group described trying to get out of the way and sheltering at the side of the footpath.”

Mr Hassall claimed the 19-year-old produced a gun and fired eight shots and three of which struck Mr Javed with one penetrating his heart and lungs and a post mortem examination revealed Mr Javed had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound to his liver.

A friend of Khuram Javed’s was also shot but he suffered a relatively minor injury to his foot, according to Mr Hassall.

The three defendants allegedly fled in a taxi from an address nearby to Graves Park where they were allegedly joined by another defendant called Saydul Mohammed.

Mr Hassall claimed that on the following day 22-year-old Saydul Mohammed and a further defendant, 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed, allegedly transported the 19-year-old away from Sheffield to a safe house in Reading.

The 19 year-old Sheffield man, who cannot be identified, and Kampira, of Sheffield, whose address cannot be reported for legal reasons, have both pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Atif Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, has also denied murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

However, the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, told the jury she has already found Atif Mohammed unfit to be tried due to his learning difficulties and low IQ so their role concerning him will be to simply ascertain whether he did the acts alleged against him or to find him not guilty.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.