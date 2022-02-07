Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 1 how 22-year-old Callum Cooke, who is currently serving a prison sentence for arson and damage, was caught twice by police with the class B cannabinoid drug spice in Doncaster.

Spice has been dubbed the “zombie drug” because those who take the illicit substance appear to be left in a sedated, zombie-like state.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said police received a tip-off that a man had been seen exchanging packages in Doncaster town centre and Cooke was found 39 bags containing the suspected drugs and £60.10 in cash.

Pictured is Callum Cooke, aged 22, of no fixed abode, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 18 months of custody to be served consecutively to an existing 54-month custodial sentence after he admitted two counts of possessing class B cannabinoid drug spice in Doncaster town centre with intent to supply.

Ms Earnshaw said: “He said he was caught up in something he did not want to be involved in and he was holding the bags for a mate. He confirmed he smoked spice and two bags a day valued at £10.”

While Cooke was still under investigation for this offence, police received further information that he was dealing drugs in Doncaster town centre again and he was found with a bag containing 19 smaller bags of the suspected drugs and a set of scales, along with a phone with relevant drug-dealing messages.

Cooke, of no fixed abode, who has 11 previous convictions for 22 offences, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply from December, 2019, and from August 1, 2020.

Bianca Brasoveanu, defending, said at the time of these offences the defendant was homeless and he had been consuming drugs to get himself through the night but since he has been in custody he has been doing courses and hopes to get on a trade upon his release.

Judge Roger Thomas QC recognised Cooke has had an unfortunate background and he accepted that it did not appear that the defendant was operating within some sort of wider drug-dealing chain.

He told Cooke: “This was simple out-and-out drug dealing on a self-practitioner’s basis with the scales, the cash and an amount of spice.”