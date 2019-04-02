Three men quizzed over an arson attack on two police cars outside a South Yorkshire station have been bailed.

The Barnsley men, aged 18, 33 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and arson after two police cars and a council van were torched outside Goldthorpe police station in the early hours of yesterday.

They have been bailed as police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 56 of April 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.