A police investigation has been launched after a man was found seriously injured close to a Sheffield park.

The 18-year-old man was discovered in Sharrow Lane, close to Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow, at around 4.20pm on Sunday.

Crime scene investigators were in Sharrow yesterday after a man was found with a serious head injury (Pic: Sahira Island)

South Yorkshire Police said he had a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a critical but stable condition.

A police probe is under way into how the man sustained his injuries.

Police officers cordoned off the spot where the injured man was found and part of Mount Pleasant Park on Sunday and yesterday as enquiries were carried out at the scene.

Crime scene investigators examined the area.

Part of Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow, Sheffield, was cordoned off yesterday (Pic: Sahira Island)

Anyone in Sharrow at the time and who saw what happened should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 485 of March 31.