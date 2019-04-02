A man is due in court today over the discovery of a huge cannabis farm in Sheffield.
Dionis Selmani, aged 23 and of no fixed abode, is due before Sheffield magistrates after officers found 316 cannabis plants growing in a property in Wincobank yesterday morning.
Selmani has been charged with cannabis production.
