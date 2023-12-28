Their owner arrived at their warehouse house for a photoshoot and discovered they had been taken.

Three rare classic Minis and a haul of tyres worth £120,000 were stolen from a warehouse in Doncaster.

The break-in was discovered by classic Mini collector and business owner, Samuel Davies, owner of competition business, UKMinis.

1976 Mini pick-up truck.

The thefts were discovered on December 20, reportedly when Mr Davies went to the warehouse to organise a photoshoot.

He found three of his vintage Minis had been stolen, along with a number of rare Mini parts including 20 sets of wheels.

The three stolen Minis include a Nardo Grey 1976 Mini pick-up truck (registration LCT 764P), an Island Blue restored 1983 Austin Mini (registration A837 YUX) and a Smoke Grey 1972 Rover Mini (registration BVM 335K) converted by Mini Specialist Z Cars into a highly bespoke road racing Mini with a Honda Civic Type R engine and rear-wheel-drive.

1972 Rover Mini.

The stolen Minis and missing parts have a collective value of £120,000.

Mr Davies said: "I am in total shock that someone would do this just before Christmas to a small business owner like myself.

"To lose a sum of money this large will be totally devasting.

"We call on anyone that sees any of the Minis or has any information to contact myself or the police immediately."