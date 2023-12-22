Taken from his mother, shut in a container, dumped in the woods - this is how Otter beat the odds.

This is how a puppy named Otter who was abandoned in a Sheffield woods over a year ago beat the odds and found a forever home.

Hundreds of readers were shocked in September 2022 when The Star shared how the five pups were found abandoned in a container in Beeley Woods, Middlewood.

A passer-by found them - three females and two males - frozen half to death and, most shockingly, still with their umbilical cords attached, meaning they could only have been a few hours old.

They were rushed to nearby Peak Vets in Sheffield where staff slowly warmed up their freezing bodies and were taken into the care of the RSPCA Sheffield branch.

For weeks they had to be hand-reared, which is a taxing job that needs them to be fed every two hours.

The poorly pups were too young to be away from their mum so needed hand-rearing to stand any chance of survival by kind-hearted RSPCA sstaff and helpers. RSPCA frontline rescuer deputy chief inspector Sara Jordan, who brought the pups in, herself took Otter home to feed him every few hours, including through the night, until he was old enough to find his forever home.

Now, the RSPCA has released photos of where Otter and his siblings ended up.

The beautiful boy was adopted by RSPCA South Yorkshire's call centre hub manager Tom Buckley after he heard about his plight and contacted Sara to offer him a home.

It means Otter is now a regular around the office and even took part in the centre's 20th birthday celebrations in December.

Tom said: "I had heard about what happened to Otter and was really shocked and as the inspector is a friend I kept asking her for updates. Then as soon as he was old enough I went to meet him with my family and I was smitten.

"Now he regularly comes to work with me and it is great for other staff to see the major difference we can make by taking reports on the cruelty line and making sure they are dealt with.

“Otter is a walking testament to this and the amazing work also carried out by the charity frontline rescuers."

As for Otter's siblings, Inspector Leanne Booth took in his brother Lenni, while other volunteers took on sisters Lily, Bea and Clover.

Sadly, Clover died aged eight days old from suspected parvovirus. Lenni also contracted this deadly disease but survived against the odds. Thankfully, Lily and Bea went on to find their forever homes too.

Otter is pictured with new owner Tom Buckley, who is a hub manager at the RSPCA call centre in Wath-on-Dearne, while Lenni is with his new mum, Ella Wright (20) in Rotherham. They were pictured on a visit to the RSPCA’s Sheffield Branch to thank staff who cared for the pets.

Sadly these types of cases are all too common during the cost of living crisis. The economic situation is having a major impact on animal welfare and is believed to be a key factor in the sharp rise of people abandoning their pets.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: "Rising abandonment levels are very likely a result of the cost of living crisis and people simply not being able to afford to keep their pets.

"Our Animal Kindness Index suggests the cost of living crisis is a major threat to animal welfare today - with owners finding keeping pets more expensive, and large numbers saying their pets had even suffered as a result of owners having to make changes as a result of financial pressures. Sadly, animal welfare risks sliding down people’s priorities.

"We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities."

1 . Against all odds On September 13, 2022, five French Bulldog type puppies were found dumped in Beeley Woods in Sheffield- this is how they survived against the odds. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . Just hours old The litter of five newborn pups - French-bulldog and Shih tzu types - were found by a passerby walking through Beeley Woods, near Middlewood. They were left in a container and shockingly still had their umbilical cords attached. It was determined they could only have been a few hours old and were likely left out to die. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Rushed to a vet The pups were rushed to nearby Peak Vets in Sheffield, where staff warmed up their freezing bodies. Without their mother, the pups had to be hand reared by RSPCA staff, which required feeding them every two hours, including through the night. Photo: ALastair Ulke Photo Sales