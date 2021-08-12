Police believe Gracie Spinks, 23, from Old Whittington was killed by 35-year-old Michael Sellers, from Sheffield, on June 18 in a murder-suicide.

Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft has launched an online parliamentary petition calling for the Government to provide more funding for stalking advocates for victims of stalking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracie Spinks' tragic death has sparked a petition demanding better protection for stalking victims

It is hoped that more funding could better support victims of stalking and help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially helping to prevent unnecessary suffering to victims and their families, and threats to life.

More than 40,000 people had already signed the petition as of 1pm on Thursday, August 12, meaning that the Government has to respond.

At least 100,000 signatures are needed for the petition to be considered for debate in Parliament, however.