Sheffield knife attacker still at large as man, 21, remains seriously injured in hospital
A 21-year-old man who was stabbed following a collision in Sheffield remains in a serious condition in hospital.
At around 6.25pm on Monday, August 9, police were called to the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck Avenue, near the Lidl, in Manor, after it was reported that a silver VW had crashed into two other cars.
Men reportedly got out of the vehicles that had been hit – including an Audi – and chased the man from the VW before stabbing him.
The man, who police have confirmed is 21 years old, was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition today, Thursday, August 12.
Those who attacked him then reportedly escaped the scene on foot. There have yet to be any arrests.
Enquiries are ongoing, contact 101 if you have any information, quoting incident number 736 of 9 August.