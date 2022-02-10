Tom Collier: Thousands raised in memory of popular Sheffield footballer killed on way to match
Thousands of pounds has been raised in memory of a popular Sheffield footballer who died in a crash on his way to a match in the city.
Tom Collier, aged 24, was due to join his Hammer and Pincers FC teammates for a match against Sheffield Wanderers FC last Saturday, but he crashed en-route.
Tragedy struck on Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, at around 10.24am when the vehicle he was travelling in left the carriageway and collided with a wall.
Tom had just just passed underneath the large railway bridge moments earlier.
An investigation into the collision is being carried out.
An online Go Fund Me page was set up to help Tom’s family with funeral costs but so much has been donated that the rest will go to good causes in memory of the young man.
More than £15,000 has been donated so far.
The fundraising page says: “As you are all aware, we lost our beautiful Tom this weekend.
“We have decided as a family to set up this page as we have been overwhelmed already with people offering contributions and donations.”
“This will go towards helping with the cost of Tom’s funeral and will go towards the foundations we are choosing to support in Tom’s name.”
Tributes have been paid online since news of his passing broke last weekend.
His football team said: “Players and coaches are devastated at the loss of a very popular team-mate.”
Tom's brother, Joe, described as her “best mate”.
To donate visit Go Fund Me.