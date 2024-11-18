Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police want to identify this man because it is believed he may be able to assist with a police investigation into an alleged violent disorder incident at a Sheffield club.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Thorncliffe Cricket and Social Club in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield at around 9.50pm on Sunday, October 19, 2024.

Police have today (Monday, November 18, 2024) released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with, as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image and as they believe he may be able to help officers with their investigation | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of violent disorder at Thorncliffe Cricket and Social Club in which several individuals were believed to be involved.

“Since the incident was reported enquiries have been ongoing and officers have so far arrested four people in connection with the disorder.

“We would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image and as we believe he may be able to help officers with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man is described as black, in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build. He has a short dark afro hair.

“Do you recognise this man?”

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please quote investigation number 14/187081/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them online, via their website at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.