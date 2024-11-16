Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brazen Sheffield paedophile not only took sick pictures and videos of himself abusing two young girls, but he also made sexualised and secret recordings of young children at locations including a swimming pool and the city’s Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Michael Stevens had given the impression of someone who had lived the life of an upstanding member of society, reaching his 30s without a single entry on his criminal record.

In reality, the prolific, and determined, sex offender had committed the most heinous crimes against two young girls under 13, managing to go undetected for more than a year.

Gut-wrenching statements submitted to the court on behalf of the two girls, both of whom are entitled to lifelong anonymity, revealed the continuing and destructive impact of his abhorrent crimes.

One of the girls has missed a lot of school, and has reverted back to acting like a much younger child, a measure believed to be a way of reclaiming some of the childhood Stevens has stolen from her, the court heard.

Heartbreakingly, the other girl appears to be too young, even now, to understand the abuse she was subjected to by Stevens - who was branded a ‘predator’ in one of the statements.

“No amount of words will ever be able to represent the pain he has caused,” one of the statements read.

Prosecutor Nicola Quinney revealed how when police searched Stevens’ property after the abuse allegations were made, they found two mobile phones he had ‘secreted’ between the wall and a shelf in his bathroom, and in a kitchen cabinet.

It was on those two hidden mobile devices that police found his abhorrent abuse content relating to the young abuse victims, as well as the voyeuristic pictures he had taken of unsuspecting children in public places including a swimming pool and the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre, a hearing held on November 15, 2024 heard.

Stevens took both still photographs and videos of the girls he abused, and Judge Graham Reeds KC said he believed he had made the content as a ‘sick souvenir’ for his sexual gratification.

“The images on your phone demonstrate the extent of your perverted sexual interest in children,” Judge Reeds told Stevens.

Ms Quinney told the court that Stevens had taken a total of 125 voyeuristic images in locations such as changing rooms, and showed children - both male and female - undressing.

In the offences committed at the Peace Gardens during an event on August 22, 2023, Ms Quinney detailed how Stevens had perched his phone on a bench in the city centre space, before taking surreptitious videos of children nearby, and zooming in on their intimate areas.

Judge Reeds said ‘very many children’ featured across the ‘100 such images’ included within Stevens’ voyeurism charge.

Ms Quinney said cell site evidence from Stevens’ mobile phone proved he was at the Peace Gardens. Further analysis also revealed he had looked up the opening times for Eckington Swimming Pool.

Police also found a number of indecent images of children, which Stevens had downloaded from the internet, Ms Quinney said.

In total, Stevens was found with 123 images of Category A, the most serious of the legal categories which involves full sex; 147 images of Category B and 264 images of Category C.

Stevens answered no comment to all questions posed during his two police interviews.

He acknowledged his wrongdoing, however, when he pleaded guilty to a catalogue of sex offences - all of which were committed in Sheffield - across several earlier hearings.

The offences Stevens admitted include: one count of rape of a child under 13; five counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; eight counts of making indecent images of children of Categories A, B and C and one count of voyeurism.

Defending, Dermot Hughes said Stevens’ principle piece of mitigation was his early guilty pleas.

Mr Hughes said Stevens is ‘still a young man,’ who prior to these offences, was of ‘good character’ due to his lack of previous convictions.

He suggested Stevens’ diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, means custody is likely to be more difficult for him.

The court heard how Stevens, formerly of Watson Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, refused to come out of his cell on two occasions to meet with a probation worker for an assessment, which would have formed the basis of his pre-sentence report, along with an assessment of ‘dangerousness’ and the risk he is deemed to pose to the public.

Judge Reeds said he suspected Stevens refused to come out of his cell because he believed it would prevent a true assessment of his dangerousness, but said he could not be sure of this due to his neurodivergence.

Two reports, involving assessments by different psychiatrists, were prepared on Stevens’ behalf, however.

In one of them, Stevens claimed to ‘hear voices’ which told him to abuse children and film them as he did so, and asserted that he did not have any sexual interest in children.

Judge Reeds said he ‘rejected’ that suggestion ‘entirely,’ due to the nature of Stevens’ abuse content.

The other psychiatrist said he believed Stevens to be showing symptoms of schizophrenia. However, Judge Reeds noted this was based entirely upon what Stevens had told him.

Stevens was given no formal diagnosis by either psychiatrist, although the findings of an assessment carried out on November 14, 2024, are yet to be submitted, the court heard.

Judge Reeds said he believed a diagnosis of obsessive compulsive disorder was ‘likely,’ the court heard.

Jailing Stevens for 16 years, Judge Reeds told him: “I can see no connection between your offending and your diagnosed conditions…I see no connection whatsoever between your mental state and what you did to those girls.”

“I’m sure it was done for your own sexual gratification, and for no other reason.”

Judge Reeds also imposed a one-year extended licence upon Stevens, bringing his total sentence to one of 17 years.

He also told Stevens he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and granted sexual harm prevention and restraining - prohibiting contact with the two complainants and those closest to them - orders without limit of time.