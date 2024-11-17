All of the 22 criminals pictured here have all been sent to serve time at His Majesty’s Pleasure, during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in October and November 2024.
The longest prison sentence passed down by Sheffield judges is one of life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years, while the shortest is one of 14 months.
Some of these defendants acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas entered prior to their sentencing hearing, while others were convicted after jurors found them guilty at the conclusion of trials.
In addition to sex crimes and violence, defendants have been jailed for a wide range of offences relating to drug dealing, fraud and dangerous driving.
1. Cody Cartwright: Sheffield woman's 'living nightmare' after remorseless rapist attacked her in her own bed as she slept
20-year-old Cody Cartwright sought to deny being involved in the wicked crime, claiming the DNA taken from his underwear, which linked him to the offence, was down to ‘secondary contamination’.
Jurors rejected Cartwright’s account, however, when they unanimously convicted him of a single count of rape at the conclusion of a Sheffield Crown Court trial.
Jailing Cartwright for four years, eight months, for the ‘repugnant’ sex crime during a hearing held at the same court on October 18, 2024, Judge Paul Watson KC told him: “This was an appalling offence committed for your own self-gratification.
“She was fast asleep at the time - and no question of consent arises.
“She was shocked and horrified by what you were doing, and told you to get off and to get out.” | SYP
2. Kevin Proctor: Jail for man who defrauded Barnsley animal charity of almost £250k
Jailing 62-year-old Kevin Proctor for fraud by abuse of position, Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “There will always be the label that you are a fraudster.”
Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 4, 2024 how Proctor pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position while working at Barnsley Animal Rescue Centre (BARC).
Between August 2016 and August 2022, Proctor defrauded the animal charity out of £230,875.35. He created false invoices to various organisations, and paid them straight into his own bank account.
In due course, an accountant became concerned of the outgoings, and a proper audit was undertaken. This led to the discovery of Proctor’s fraud, and he subsequently left the charity in 2022.
BARC was founded in 1995 by Kath Bailey, and it employs between 30 to 40 individuals. Proctor was known to Mrs Bailey for many years.
He began working at the charity in 2012, initially walking the dogs, cleaning kennels, and as a van driver. He then became treasurer and had sole responsibility for the finances of the charity.
Judge Richardson said: “You breached that trust in grotesque fashion. This was an animal charity doing extremely good work in the Barnsley area.
“The general public will be rightly outraged by your conduct.” | SYP
3. Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw: Three more thugs jailed over Rotherham riot outside hotel
South Yorkshire Police labelled Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw “thugs” after they were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, October 4 over “deplorable scenes of violence”.
The force said Lane, aged 27, “will have time to reflect on his aggressive behaviour” while he is behind bars.
He was seen rocking a police van, as well as throwing rocks and planks of wood at officers.
Lane, who was wearing distinctive clothing, was captured on CCTV and his image was released as part of a media appeal, which led to him being identified.
Lane, of Park Road, Brierley, was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for violent disorder.
Also present at the riot was Michael Shaw.
After refusing to move when asked to by officers, he then lashed out and kicked a riot shield.
An online livestream also showed Shaw goading officers and placing an item in a bin that was on fire.
Information from the public identified Shaw as one of those involved.
Shaw, 26, of Pagnell Avenue, Thurnscoe, was jailed for two years and six months.
Ricky Cotton was part of a violent mob which attacked officers at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers. He was seen throwing items at officers.
After being identified by members of the public, Cotton was arrested and refused to answer any questions.
The 32-year-old then pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.
Cotton, of Broadwater, Bolton-upon-Dearne, was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.
Pictured, left to right: Joshua Lane, Ricky Cotton and Michael Shaw | SYP
4. Jake Turton: Barnsley man drove to Rotherham riot in truck filled with debris used to attack hotel and police
Jake Turton, aged 38, was part of the disorder which broke out outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham during nationwide unrest in August.
A previous hearing at Sheffield Crown Court was told Turton was filmed arriving at the scene of the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4 in his Ford Ranger truck - which had wood and other debris on the back.
A police helicopter captured rioters plundering the vehicle for items which were thrown at police and used to fuel fires which had been set around the hotel.
Turton was arrested after the registration of the vehicle linked his father to the car. He admitted it was him using his father's car, but refused to comment on any other questions in a police interview.
Turton, of Darfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for two years and three months on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, South Yorkshire Police said.
At an earlier hearing, Abigail Langford, defending, told Judge Sarah Wright the prosecution had not alleged that Turton loaded the vehicle with the intention the items would be used to attack the police.
She said: "The Crown do not say that the defendant was arming people with the wood
"It was on the back of the vehicle and people helped themselves to it. He was present at the scene but he did not actively participate." | SYP