A police investigation is underway and arrests have been made, after two men were stabbed during the course of a fight which broke out in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Police were called out to reports of fighting on Thompson Road, Ecclesall - near to the Botanical Gardens - in Sheffield shortly after 9pm on Friday, July 5, 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a group of people were seen fighting outside a property.

“Two men were taken to hospital and suffered injuries which are consistent with a stabbing.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers have arrested a 54-year-old man and 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They both remain in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to share this with them.

Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote incident number 1008 of July 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.