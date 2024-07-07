As a city with seven rivers, with a sizeable amount of the Peak District within its limits, it seems inevitable that Sheffield would be blessed with a number of stunning waterfalls.
All of these gorgeous waterfalls are great examples of nature at its finest.
Here, we take you through seven waterfalls for you to visit that are in Sheffield or the Peak District.
1. 7 waterfalls in Sheffield and the Peak District
What better way to cool down as the weather heats up than by visiting some of these stunning waterfalls | Mix
2. Padley Gorge, Peak District
Padley Gorge is one of the best walks for families in and around Sheffield, with a total trek time of around 2 hours. The deep but narrow valley takes you on a trek around woodlands and you will also spots some stunning waterfalls along the way that can not be missed | 3rd party
3. Rivelin Valley waterfall, Sheffield
The Rivelin Valley nature walk in Sheffield has always been a popular nature walk among residents and tourists. With many things to do on the trail, including a recreational park and cafe, the trail also has some stunning waterfalls that are truly fantastic sights | 3rd party
4. Three Shires Head, Peak District
The point where Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire all meet, this stunning spot is a must see. Both Three Shires Head and Panniers Pool together are quite the trek to access, but when you make it, the views will blow you away | 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.