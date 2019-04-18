Officers seen travelling in a convoy of police cars through Sheffield this morning were responding to concerns about a man spotted walking along railway tracks in the city, it has emerged.

The alarm was raised after a man was seen on tracks between Aston Street and the Team Knowhow officers in Wybourn at around 9am.

Concerns residents said they saw a convoy of police cars travelling through the city and the police helicopter in the air.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 9am today, officers were called to Aston Street in Sheffield following reports that a man had been seen walking on the railway track at the back of the Knowhow office building.

“The man was located and is now receiving appropriate support.”

