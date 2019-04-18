Class A drugs and £150,000 in cash were seized during two police raids in a Sheffield street.

Officers forced entry into two homes in Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, yesterday morning in a pre-planned operation.

They also searched a number vehicles linked to the addresses.

Three men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and two men, aged 29 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Sergeant Ross Greenwood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re pleased to have seized quantities of drugs and cash as a result of this warrant.

“We want to be clear, to our communities and to those involved in organised crime, that our efforts are going to be relentless in disrupting criminal activity.”

Anyone with concerns of information about the suspected supply or possession of drugs should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.