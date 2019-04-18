A Sheffield councillor has called for extra police on the streets following a shooting on a city estate he represents.

Labour councillor Ben Curran, who represents Upperthorpe, said he was ‘disturbed' at the shooting and wants the perpetrators ‘brought to book’.

He spoke out after an 18-year-old man was shot in his leg in a gun attack in Oxford Street at around 11pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A huge police cordon is in place on the estate this morning as officers piece together exactly what happened and seek to recover forensic evidence at the crime scene.

Coun Curran has written to police chiefs asking for an increased police presence in Upperthorpe in the wake of the gun attack.

He said local councillors are also planning a meeting with local community groups to consider ways to ‘minimise the potential for future violence’.

Coun Curran said: “I was very disturbed to learn about the incident in Upperthorpe last night.

“This is a sad event and not something that reflects the strong spirit within our community.”

He added: “We will be working with the police to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are bought to book and to reassure local residents.

“I have already written to the police requesting the increased presence in the area is sustained over the near future to provide reassurance for the local community.

"Upperthorpe is fortunate to have organisations with a real interest in working with the community to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

“Local councillors will be convening a meeting shortly with local community groups to consider next steps to help the community heal and to minimise the potential for future violence."