This is how £200,000 is being spent to tackle gang violence, gun and knife crime in Sheffield

Thirteen community groups from across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield have been given a slice of the funding from the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Fund to support initiatives and projects aimed at preventing young people from becoming involved in violence.

Nine of those organisations are in Sheffield, where the money will pay for schemes including knife crime workshops, one-to-one training and employment advice for young people, and mental health support for those in need.

The Hanover Tenants association has received funding to recruit an employment and skills co-ordinator working with clients on a one to one basis, to help them write their CV and assist them into training and employment.

Groups in Sheffield have been awarded a share of £200,000 to help prevent youth violence (pic: Katie Collins/PA Wire)

Steel City Amateur Boxing Club, working in Darnall and Fir Vale, will run some knife crime workshops. Their program is aimed at showing young people they have a choice on whether they choose to carry a weapon or behave in a certain way.

The My Life Project in The Manor is supporting children and young people who struggle to access and progress in a mainstream educational setting. The funding will provide personalised support to build on confidence, self-esteem and self-belief.

Hubb Youth on Abbeydale Road will target some of the most deprived and disadvantaged members of the young Black and Asian community. It will address anti-social behaviour, gang violence, drugs and knife crime.

FURD Youth will work with a diverse range of young people and the local community to devise and implement an intervention programme to tackle gang, gun and knife crime amongst children and young people.

Unity Gym will continue to help young people with the ever increase in demand for support in Broomhall. Recently, anxiety, grief, trauma and the psychological effects of isolation have enhanced the needs for mental health support to talk though their experiences of isolation, fatigue, stress and boredom during lockdown.

Element Society will provide a peer-to-peer programme across Rotherham and Sheffield to proactively engage and educate young people from 14-years to 16-years on the topic of healthy relationships, whilst at the same time highlighting sexual harassment and domestic abuse.

In2Change will run sessions to educate young people across South Yorkshire on what constitutes domestic abuse and sexual harassment. This will include how to spot the signs of abuse and harassment and who to turn to for help if they or someone they know is a victim of domestic abuse.

The Streetdoctors will run a South Yorkshire-wide peer-mentoring programme for 24 young people aged from 16 to 25 who are at risk of involvement in serious violence. This will support participants to consider careers in the health and social care sector and train them to become active first responders in emergencies.

Dr Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am very aware that many young people in South Yorkshire are exposed to violence – they see it and can be influenced by it, and this can quickly blight the rest of their lives unless there is timely and skilled intervention.