3. Roland Kuru

Roland Kuru, aged 24, was arrested at Rotherham railway station after he had been communicating online with paedophile hunter groups pretending to be children and had arranged to meet one of them. Kuru, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to incite a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and to one count of attempting to meet a girl aged under 16 following grooming. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of custody and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, as well as made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Photo: SYP