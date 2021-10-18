Here are the sex offenders from Sheffield and South Yorkshire who have been jailed so far in 2021.
Where police images of the defendant are available they have been used, while others have not had their custody images released.
1. Liam Hodgson
Liam Hodgson, aged 31, of Abbots Road, Lundwood, Barnsley, was jailed to eight years of custody and made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order for sedating a 14-year-old girl with the zombie-drug spice before anally raping her.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in August.
Photo: SYP
2. Paul Bower
Paul Bower, aged 32, of Cundy Street, near Hillfoot, was jailed for three years in September after he was snared by a sting operation involving undercover police officers posing online as young girls.
He worked as a scientist at Royal Hallamshire Hospital and was caught by sending indecent images of himself to undercover officers - who he believed to be two 13-year-old girls.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Photo: SYP
3. Roland Kuru
Roland Kuru, aged 24, was arrested at Rotherham railway station after he had been communicating online with paedophile hunter groups pretending to be children and had arranged to meet one of them.
Kuru, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to incite a girl aged over 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempting to incite a girl aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and to one count of attempting to meet a girl aged under 16 following grooming.
He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years of custody and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, as well as made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Photo: SYP
4. Stephen John Head
Stephen John Head, formerly of Baird Crescent, Leven, in Fife, Scotland, was jailed for over 20 years after being found guilty of historic sexual offences against children. He admitted to 26 charges when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in August and was sentenced to 20 years and 12 weeks in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Head assaulted the three children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Doncaster in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Photo: SYP