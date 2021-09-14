Bradley Perkins, aged 25, of Queens Road, Sheffield, was caught with the images after police received a tip-off.
A number of other sex offenders have also been spared jail over the last year.
1. Indecent images
Bradley Perkins, aged 25, of Queens Road, Sheffield, was caught with indecent images of children when police raided his home and seized electronic equipment.
Police discovered two indecent category A images of a child and 156 prohibited images of a child.
Perkins pleaded guilty to making indecent photos of a child and to being in possession of prohibited images of a child.
Mark Bates, defending, said the defendant has complex learning difficulties that have not been fully addressed.
He said he is crying out for rehabilitation.
However, Judge David Dixon acknowledged that Perkins has not re-offended since his arrest, has been seeking help and agreed there is scope for rehabilitation in his case.
He sentenced Perkins to 14 months of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation requirement and a sex-offender treatment programme.
Perkins has also been added to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and has been placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for eight years.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Indecent images
Dale Booth, aged 57, was caught with 1,019 indecent images of children including categories A, B and C, with category A being the most serious.
They were found when officers raided his home and seized items including a Samsung tablet computer.
Booth, of Cayton Close, New Lodge, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images.
Sheffield Crown Court heard that Booth was previously sentenced to 16 months of custody for eight previous offences of making indecent images and two previous offences of distribution.
Ian Mullarkey, defending, said it has never been said that Booth has ever sought to contact any young person and he has not been subject to treatment work before, which would help him and reduce any risk of further offending.
Recorder Alex Menary described the indecent images as “revolting and disgusting material”.
He told Booth: “These matters are seriously aggravated by your previous convictions and although they were committed some time ago – not long after you were released from that licence – you carried on offending as before.”
However, Recorder Menary said Booth poses a low risk of contact-offending and he has never been subject to a treatment programme before.
He sentenced Booth to 16 months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 250 hours of unpaid work and a sex-offender treatment programme.
Recorder Menary also made Booth subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Photo: SYP
3. Indecent images
Daniel Ledger, aged 29, of Woolley Road, Stocksbridge, downloaded indecent images of children from the internet.
Ledger, who was already on the Sex Offenders Register after a caution in 2017 for one offence of possession of indecent images, was caught when police checked his phone and electronic devices three times.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how officers found 93 category A indecent images, 53 category B indecent images and 85 category C indecent images, with category A being the most serious.
Ledger told police he had searched for indecent images of children but he had not been sexually aroused.
Police later became aware Ledger was using an email address to get indecent images of children, and a further investigation in 2020 discovered 63 category A images, 30 category B images, and 40 category C images.
Ledger claimed he had been searching for adult pornography and he had clicked on other links which downloaded the indecent images.
Ms Zafar added police attended his home a third time in May and his mobile phone and a PlayStation were seized and three category A indecent images were found along with two category B and four category C.
The defendant again claimed he had clicked on a link on an adult pornography website which had led him to the indecent images.
Ledger pleaded guilty to the threes sets of offences of making indecent images.
His barrister said he was diagnosed as having learning difficulties as a youngster.
Judge Sarah Wright said she believes there is a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation for Ledger and urged him to engage with others who will help him address his issues.
She sentenced Ledger to eight months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a sexual offending treatment programme.
Judge Wright also ordered Ledger, who is subject to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, to be made subject to a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Photo: SYP
4. Indecent images
Mark Potts, aged 52, of Sailsbury Road, Maltby, Rotherham, was caught with 11 category A indecent movies, five category B indecent movies, one category C indecent movie, 1,036 category C indecent images and one extreme pornographic image.
Matthew Burdon, prosecuting, said: “On June 27, 2019, police officers attended an address in Maltby, Rotherham, and executed a search warrant."
Mr Burdon added police seized two external hard drives and a laptop and discovered the indecent images and movies ranging from category A to category C, with category A being the most serious.
Potts was found to have accessed websites with some appalling titles concerning indecent images of children including one referring to rape, according to Mr Burdon.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the five offences relating to possessing the different categories of images and movies and the extreme pornographic image all dating between April 9 and June 25, 2019.
Mark Dooley, defending, said: “Since these incidents came to light he has pretty much lost everything.”
Mr Dooley added Potts, who has expressed remorse, was arrested in front of work colleagues and he has lost his job, has since separated from his wife and has become a recluse.
Judge Peter Kelson said: “You are a man in his 50s of good character who by reason of this offending has lost everything and in those circumstances the inevitable prison sentence can be suspended.”
Potts was sentenced to eight months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.
Photo: JPI Media