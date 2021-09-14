3. Indecent images

Daniel Ledger, aged 29, of Woolley Road, Stocksbridge, downloaded indecent images of children from the internet. Ledger, who was already on the Sex Offenders Register after a caution in 2017 for one offence of possession of indecent images, was caught when police checked his phone and electronic devices three times. Sheffield Crown Court heard how officers found 93 category A indecent images, 53 category B indecent images and 85 category C indecent images, with category A being the most serious. Ledger told police he had searched for indecent images of children but he had not been sexually aroused. Police later became aware Ledger was using an email address to get indecent images of children, and a further investigation in 2020 discovered 63 category A images, 30 category B images, and 40 category C images. Ledger claimed he had been searching for adult pornography and he had clicked on other links which downloaded the indecent images. Ms Zafar added police attended his home a third time in May and his mobile phone and a PlayStation were seized and three category A indecent images were found along with two category B and four category C. The defendant again claimed he had clicked on a link on an adult pornography website which had led him to the indecent images. Ledger pleaded guilty to the threes sets of offences of making indecent images. His barrister said he was diagnosed as having learning difficulties as a youngster. Judge Sarah Wright said she believes there is a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation for Ledger and urged him to engage with others who will help him address his issues. She sentenced Ledger to eight months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a sexual offending treatment programme. Judge Wright also ordered Ledger, who is subject to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, to be made subject to a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Photo: SYP