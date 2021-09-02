These are the longest sentences handed out to criminals in Sheffield this year

Here are some of the longest sentences which have been handed out to criminals in Sheffield so far this year.
1. Isiah Ellis
Isiah Ellis was sentenced on August 25 to eight years in prison after drugs including cocaine and heroin were found at his home, along with a fully-loaded crossbow, a machete and a sword.
The 22-year-old, of Shortbrook Road, denied five drugs offences but was found guilty by a jury. He was also found guilty of driving offences committed in York.
Following his conviction, he was described by police as a 'shameless street dealer'.
Photo: SYP
2. Teen jailed for raping woman in park
Two teenagers from Sheffield, both aged 16, were sentenced on September 1 after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Darnall park last November.
One of the boys, neither of whom can be named due to reporting restrictions, was found guilty of rape and theft, and was given a seven-year sentence.
The other was found guilty of sexual assault and was given a two-year sentence.
Photo: Marie Caley
3. Mark Shaw
Mark Shaw subjected his mother to a violent assault and then barricaded himself in their shared flat.
The 42-year-old, of Little Norton Avenue, Norton, Sheffield, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed on August 17 for eight years.
Photo: SYP
4. Isaac Ramsey and Ruben Moreno
Isaac Ramsey (left) and Ruben Moreno were jailed on July 30 over the death of dad-of-two Marcus Ramsay in Sheffield, who was stabbed to death in a Sheffield street last summer.
Moreno, 18, was convicted of murder, and Isaac Ramsey, also 18, was found guilty of manslaughter.
Moreno was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars, and Ramsay was jailed for a minimum of 14 years for manslaughter.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police