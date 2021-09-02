These are the longest sentences handed out to criminals in Sheffield this year

2. Teen jailed for raping woman in park

Two teenagers from Sheffield, both aged 16, were sentenced on September 1 after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Darnall park last November. One of the boys, neither of whom can be named due to reporting restrictions, was found guilty of rape and theft, and was given a seven-year sentence. The other was found guilty of sexual assault and was given a two-year sentence.

Photo: Marie Caley