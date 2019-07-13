These are the latest convictions from Sheffield magistrates’ court
The following were convicted at Sheffield magistrates’ court between July 4 and 8.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Paul Coles: aged 32, of no fixed address, trespassing on a railway line, £80 fine, £32 costs.
Robert McGregor: aged 37, of Goodwin Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs
Carl Mark Hall: aged 44, of Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.
Simon Wesley Wright: aged 42, of Vale Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Nathan Charles Bird: aged 24, of Trueman Terrace, Lundwood, Barnsley, theft, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, four weeks in prison, £4.98 compensation.
Neil Healy: aged 35, of Beighton Road, Woodhouse, attempted theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £16.59 compensation, £106 costs.
Tony Evans: aged 25, of Smithies Lane, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Callum Scott Layton: aged 21, of no fixed address, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Maud Boaduaa Amoama: aged 42, of France Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Jan Mizigar: aged 43, of Wheldrake Road, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £129 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Chelsea Edwards: aged 37, of Freedom Court, Walkley, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Jordan Allan Wilson: aged 23, of Lemont Road, Totley, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £670 costs.
Chelsea Marie Foster: aged 31, of Langdon Walk, Kimberworth, Rotherham, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £65 fine, £45 costs.
Ali Ahmed: aged 37, of Bressingham Close, Burngreave, criminal damage, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, 26 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation.
Wasim Raja: aged 41, of Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £450 compensation.
Ricky Lee Underhay: aged 30, of Skelton Grove, Woodhouse, theft, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.
Adam James Windle: aged 38, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £174 compensation.
Stephen William Gervis: aged 38, of Elgar Drive, Maltby, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £4.99 compensation.
Ryan Holmes: aged 33, of Alexandra Road, Hexthorpe, theft, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, dishonestly made off without food without paying for it, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £1258.06 compensation.
Nabil Naji: aged 23, of Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six months in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.
Jahmall Salim Satchell: aged 22, of no fixed address, failed to surrender to custody, committed an act outraging public decency, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.
John Lee Winterton: aged 41, of Robnett Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £204.89 compensation.
Daniel Ryan Derbyshire: aged 25, of Colley Road, East Ecclesfield, theft, £120 fine, £115 costs.
Peter Taylor: aged 26, of Fretson Road South, Manor Castle, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.
Adam Lee Barker: aged 28, of Greenwood Crescent, Darnall, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation.
Ricky Alan Clarke: aged 25, of Carr Road, Edlington, Doncaster, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £750 compensation.
Andrew Kent: aged 32, of Avondale Road, Masbrough, Rotherham, criminal damage, £160 compensation, £85 costs.
Junior Anthony Liversidge: aged 30, of Masbrough Street, Masbrough, Rotheham, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Ashley Lee Handisides: aged 25, of HMP and YOI Moorland HM Prison, Bawtry Road, Lindholme, Doncaster, breach of restraining order, ten weeks in prison, £415 costs.
Matthew Alexander Pearce: aged 32, of Langsett Road, Hillsborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £270 costs, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Daniel Louis Hinchliffe: aged 22, of Lupton Walk, Lowedges, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £125 costs.