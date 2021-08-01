These are the 14 men most wanted by South Yorkshire Police right now

Detectives investigating a range of crimes, including murder and rape, have produced a list of 14 men they urgently want to trace.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 2:41 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 2:37 pm

The men are believed to hold vital information which could help detectives crack a number of cases.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

1. Wanted

Police want to track down 14 men in South Yorkshire this summer

Photo: SYP

2. Murder

Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield in August 2018.

Photo: SYP

3. Drugs and firearms

Mohammed Anwaar failed to appear at court to stand trial after being charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm in Sheffield.

Photo: SYP

4. Fraud

John Eric Wells, who is in his 60s and believed to also use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings, is wanted in connection with romance frauds, during which three victims lost more than £400,000 between them.

Photo: SYP

