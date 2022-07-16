Police were called to Five Arches Bridge on Herries Road, not far from Hillsborough Stadium, today, Saturday, July 16.
Officers said this was not the first time it had happened and if it continues someone will be seroiously injured or killed.
One woman told how on Friday night, yobs had thrown a brick at her daughter as she walked under the bridge and it narrowly missed her.
Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Unfortunately, The Parson Cross and Southey Team have today had to intervene once again as a group of youths threw bricks from the Five Arches Bridge on Herries Road.
"Several vehicles have been damaged in the process, however fortunately on this occasion no one was seriously hurt. Someone will be if this continues – if not killed.
“Please share this with family and friends whose children are potentially out in these areas on an evening and weekends. These are 'mindless' and 'frightening' incidents which can very quickly escalate into something very serious with very serious consequences.
“Working alongside Network Rail and British Transport Police we will be doing all we can to find those responsible - trespassing and endangering lives, including their own.
"If you witness any offences please call us immediately so we can deploy officers to the location. Anyone with any information in relation to today’s events please call 101 and quote incident 467 16/07/22 or crime-stoppers on 0800 555 111.”