Police were called to Five Arches Bridge on Herries Road, not far from Hillsborough Stadium, today, Saturday, July 16.

Officers said this was not the first time it had happened and if it continues someone will be seroiously injured or killed.

Five Arches Bridge at Herries Road near Sheffield's Hillsborough Stadium. Police said they had again been called out to reports of youths throwing bricks at passing vehicles, several of which were hit (pic: Google)

One woman told how on Friday night, yobs had thrown a brick at her daughter as she walked under the bridge and it narrowly missed her.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Unfortunately, The Parson Cross and Southey Team have today had to intervene once again as a group of youths threw bricks from the Five Arches Bridge on Herries Road.

"Several vehicles have been damaged in the process, however fortunately on this occasion no one was seriously hurt. Someone will be if this continues – if not killed.

“Please share this with family and friends whose children are potentially out in these areas on an evening and weekends. These are 'mindless' and 'frightening' incidents which can very quickly escalate into something very serious with very serious consequences.

“Working alongside Network Rail and British Transport Police we will be doing all we can to find those responsible - trespassing and endangering lives, including their own.