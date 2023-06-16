Detectives investigating a ‘stabbing’ on The Moor have released pictures of men and women they want to speak to.

The move follows an attack which saw a man reported as being stabbed in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, June 11, which sparked a major investigation and which saw the area sealed off for some time.

Armed police were also sent to the scene while the initial investigation was carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man attacked was taken to hospital for treatment for hir injuries, which police said at the time were not thought to be life threatening.

Police have issued CCTV of eight people they want to speak to in connection with The Moor stabbing investigation

The pictures taken from CCTV cameras show a group who police believe can help with the investigation into the incident.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday, June 11, at 12.45am, South Yorkshire Police received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a stabbing that left a 31-year-old man in a serious condition.

“Armed officers attended and the victim and suspects had fled the scene prior to emergency services’ arrival. The victim was later identified and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following extensive enquiries and after reviewing CCTV footage, officers are keen to identify those in the images and speak to them in connection to the incident.

Police have issued CCTV of eight people they want to speak to in connection with The Moor stabbing investigation

“Do you recognise them?”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 176 of June 11, 2023.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers by logging onto https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.

Police have issued CCTV of eight people they want to speak to in connection with The Moor stabbing investigation

Police have issued CCTV of eight people they want to speak to in connection with The Moor stabbing investigation