The Moor Sheffield: Man appears at court charged over broad daylight stabbing
A section of one of Sheffield's busiest shopping areas was cordoned off, following the stabbing on Tuesday morning.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 44-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre carried out in broad daylight.
The incident took place on Hereford Street, at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday morning (October 17, 2023), with reports of the incident sent to police at 11.34am.
A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and Hereford Street was temporarily closed by officers, in the wake of the incident.
44-year-old James Coyle of Fir View Gardens, Pitsmoor, Sheffield has now been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, theft and common assault in connection with the alleged attack.
Mr Coyle appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with the offences yesterday (October 19, 2023), and was released on bail following the hearing.
He is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 16, 2023.