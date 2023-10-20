A section of one of Sheffield's busiest shopping areas was cordoned off, following the stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 44-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, following a stabbing in Sheffield city centre carried out in broad daylight.

The incident took place on Hereford Street, at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday morning (October 17, 2023), with reports of the incident sent to police at 11.34am.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Hereford Street, at the bottom of The Moor in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday morning (October 17, 2023), with reports of the incident sent to police at 11.34am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and Hereford Street was temporarily closed by officers, in the wake of the incident.

44-year-old James Coyle of Fir View Gardens, Pitsmoor, Sheffield has now been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, theft and common assault in connection with the alleged attack.

Mr Coyle appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with the offences yesterday (October 19, 2023), and was released on bail following the hearing.