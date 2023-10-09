The Moor: Man, 23, in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield city centre
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is recovering in hospital today after a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.
The 23-year-old was stabbed in an incident on The Moor in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains there today.
South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 5am on October 7 for reports of a man being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield.
"Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Enquiries are continuing."
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 172 of October 7, 2023.