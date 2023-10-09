The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today

A man is recovering in hospital today after a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.

The 23-year-old was stabbed in an incident on The Moor in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains there today.

A police cordon on The Moor in Sheffield city centre after a stabbing

South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 5am on October 7 for reports of a man being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield.

"Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Enquiries are continuing."