News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Celebrations as Sheffield's 'man with the pram' wins award
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

The Moor: Man, 23, in hospital after stabbing in Sheffield city centre

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man is recovering in hospital today after a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on The Moor in SheffieldA man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield

The 23-year-old was stabbed in an incident on The Moor in the early hours of Saturday, October 7.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains there today.

A police cordon on The Moor in Sheffield city centre after a stabbingA police cordon on The Moor in Sheffield city centre after a stabbing
A police cordon on The Moor in Sheffield city centre after a stabbing

South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 5am on October 7 for reports of a man being stabbed on The Moor in Sheffield.

"Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

"Enquiries are continuing."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 172 of October 7, 2023.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSheffield