Mark Nicholls is facing a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of beloved Sheffield woman, Emily Sanderson.

Police have now released this custody image of Mark Nicholls, the man who today admitted to murdering 48-year-old Emily Sanderson.

Following news of Emily's tragic death, tributes poured in for the beloved mum, who was described as 'one in a million,' a 'great person' and 'beautiful friend'.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of Emily's body at a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 with the results of post-mortem examination determining that she died as a result of head injuries.

Mark Nicholls, aged 43, was charged with Emily's murder in the days after her body was discovered; and after just over three months on remand in prison, Nicholls entered a guilty plea to Emily's murder, which was carried out on May 19, 2023, during a brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (September 8, 2023).

Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, spoke only to enter his plea, and to say 'thank you' to Judge Sarah Wright, as she remanded him into custody and told him he would now be sentenced next month to allow for the preparation of reports.

Emily Sanderson has been described as a 'great person' and a 'beautiful friend'

The offence of murder carries a mandatory life sentence. This can mean that the offender will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, although more commonly the offender will spend a 'minimum term' in custody before being released on licence.

Nicholls is set to learn his fate during a sentencing hearing in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

Emily was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19.