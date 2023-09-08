News you can trust since 1887
By Sarah Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
The Sheffield killer of a woman who had been reported missing from home before her body was found has admitted his guilt today.

During an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court, Mark Nicholls pleaded guilty to the murder of Emily Sanderson.

Emily, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19, 2023. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was charged with murder after a post-mortem examination revealed that Emily, who was a mother, died as a result of head injuries.

Nicholls was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing next month. He spoke only to enter his plea and to say 'thank you' at the end after Judge Sarah Wright told him the date he is to be sentenced.

South Yorkshire Police made a ‘mandatory’ referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, following Emily's death.

