Here are the 15 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for December 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 15 worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in November 2022.

Four of the streets in the list are located in Sheffield city centre, while two are located in Fir Vale and a further two are in the Gleadless Valley area of the city. There is also one street in the following Sheffield areas: Burngreave; Chapeltown; Heeley; Highfield; Park Hill; Richmond and Woodhouse.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

1 . Collage Maker-06-Feb-2023-03.02-PM.jpg Pictured are some of the streets which feature on the list of the 15 Sheffield locations where the highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences were made in December 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 27 reports of violent and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street in Sheffield city centre, with 27 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Thames Avenue, Heeley: 18 reports of violent and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Thames Avenue in Heeley, with 18 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 11 reports of violent and sexual offences The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, with 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales