Here are the 13 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in November 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for November 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 13 worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in November 2022.

Three of the streets in the list are located in Sheffield city centre, while two are located in Shiregreen and another two are in Fir Vale. There is also one street in the following Sheffield areas: Arbourthorne; Beighton; Burngreave; Malin Bridge; Page Hall and Wincobank.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

1. On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 16 reports of violent and sexual offences The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street in Sheffield city centre, with 16.

2. On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 14 reports of violent and sexual offences The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre with 14

3. On or near Smilter Lane near Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale: 11 reports of violent and sexual offences The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane near Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale with 11

4. On or near Norwood Grange Drive, near Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale: 9 reports of violence or sexual offences The fourth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norwood Grange Drive near Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale, with 9