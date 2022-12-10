The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for October 2022.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 16 worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in October 2022.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade in Sheffield city centre with 15
The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street in Sheffield city centre with 12
The fourth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre, with 11
The eighth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale, with 8.
The ninth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane in Tinsley, with 8.
The ninth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chesterfield Road South in Lowedges, with 7.
The tenth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, with 7.