These are the 16 streets in Sheffield where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in October 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for October 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 16 worst streets in the city for violent and sexual crimes in October 2022.

The four streets with the highest number of crime reports are all located in Sheffield city centre; and the only other area in the city with as many streets in the top 16 is Fir Vale.

Pictured are eight of the Sheffield streets where the highest number of reported violence and sexual offences are alleged to have occurred in October 2022, according to police data

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street in Sheffield city centre with 23

The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade in Sheffield city centre with 15

The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street in Sheffield city centre with 12

The fourth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre, with 11

The sixth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Blacksmith Lane in Grenoside, with 11

The seventh-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Morgan Road in Shirecliffe, with 9.

The eighth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, near to Northern General Hospital in Fir Vale, with 8.

The ninth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane in Tinsley, with 8.

The ninth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Chesterfield Road South in Lowedges, with 7.

The tenth-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, with 7.

The next highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Handley Street in Burngreave, with 7.

The next highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Heathcote Street in Fir Vale, with 7.

The next highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Morland Road in Herdings Park, with 7.

The next highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Sheffield in October 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Robert Road in Meadowhead, with 7.

