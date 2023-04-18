The 10 most stolen cars and vans in South Yorkshire, including Ford Transit, VW Golf and Vauxhall Astra
Hundreds of cars and vans are stolen across Sheffield and South Yorkshire each year, but some models are more popular with thieves than others.
In Sheffield, a total of 5,210 vehicle crimes, including theft of cars and theft from cars, were recorded during the year ending in November 2022. That’s a rate of 8.8 such offences per 1,000 population, which is well above the England wide average of 6.0 vehicle crimes per 1,000 people.
Tinsley & Carbrook was the area of Sheffield with the highest vehicle crime rate, of 34.8 offences per 1,000 population, followed by Park Hill and Wybourn (22.7), Burngreave and Grimesthorpe (17.1), and Norfolk Park (15.7).
South Yorkshire Police has now published a breakdown of the 10 most stolen makes of cars and vans reported across the county during 2022. One vehicle model was reported as being stolen nearly 700 times during the year, which equates to almost two thefts a day. Police recently warned about a surge in Audi thefts, thought they do not feature among the most stolen vehicles.
Below are the most stolen makes of cars and vans in South Yorkshire, including Ford Transits, Ford Fiestas, Volkswagen Golfs and Vauxhall Astras.