Hundreds of cars and vans are stolen across Sheffield and South Yorkshire each year, but some models are more popular with thieves than others.

In Sheffield, a total of 5,210 vehicle crimes, including theft of cars and theft from cars, were recorded during the year ending in November 2022. That’s a rate of 8.8 such offences per 1,000 population, which is well above the England wide average of 6.0 vehicle crimes per 1,000 people.

Tinsley & Carbrook was the area of Sheffield with the highest vehicle crime rate, of 34.8 offences per 1,000 population, followed by Park Hill and Wybourn (22.7), Burngreave and Grimesthorpe (17.1), and Norfolk Park (15.7).

South Yorkshire Police has now published a breakdown of the 10 most stolen makes of cars and vans reported across the county during 2022. One vehicle model was reported as being stolen nearly 700 times during the year, which equates to almost two thefts a day. Police recently warned about a surge in Audi thefts, thought they do not feature among the most stolen vehicles.

Below are the most stolen makes of cars and vans in South Yorkshire, including Ford Transits, Ford Fiestas, Volkswagen Golfs and Vauxhall Astras.

Ford Fiesta 1117 Ghia The Ford Fiesta 1117 Ghia was recorded as being stolen 86 times across South Yorkshire during 2022, according to South Yorkshire Police. It was the 10th most stolen make of car or van in the county.

Land Rover Range Rover 25 DSE The Land Rover Range Rover 25 DSE was recorded as being stolen 92 times across South Yorkshire during 2022, according to South Yorkshire Police. It was the ninth most stolen make of car or van in the county.

Vauxhall Astra The Vauxhall Astra was recorded as being stolen 94 times across South Yorkshire during 2022, according to South Yorkshire Police. It was the eighth most stolen make of car or van in the county.