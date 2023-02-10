Here are the nine streets in Sheffield where the highest number of vehicle crimes were reported to the police in a one-month period.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for December 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the nine worst streets in the city for vehicle crime that month.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle; aggravated vehicle taking; theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Friday, February 9, 2023.

Here are the nine Sheffield streets where the highest number of reports of vehicle crimes were made in December 2022

On or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island: 4 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Swinton Street, Kelham Island with 4

On or near Ladysmith Avenue, Nether Edge: 4 reports of vehicle crime The highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Ladysmith Avenue, Nether Edge with 4

On or near Cliff Street, Highfield: 3 reports of vehicle crime The equal second highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Cliff Street, Highfield, with 3