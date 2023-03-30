News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
11 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
17 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
19 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
19 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Warning of spike in Audi thefts near Sheffield as criminals 'snap locks' to break into homes for car keys

Residents have been urged to “remain vigilant” following a recent spike in Audi thefts near Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:15 BST

Killamarsh is just on the other side of the South Yorkshire/North Derbyshire border, with the width of the River Rother the distance between Halfway in Sheffield and the Derbyshire town.

North East Derbyshire District Council has warned residents of Killamarsh of a recent spike in Audi thefts in the area and said criminals “have been snapping locks and breaking into houses purely for car keys”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said: “We are reminding residents to remain vigilant - do not leave you vehicle open and unlocked - don't leave your keys on view near doors, and keep your car and house keys safe and secure.”

Most Popular
Warnings have been made after a spike in Audi thefts near Sheffield in recent months.
Warnings have been made after a spike in Audi thefts near Sheffield in recent months.
Warnings have been made after a spike in Audi thefts near Sheffield in recent months.

Residents have been told to contact Derbyshire Police if they suspect anything. This can be done via the Derbyshire Police website, using Facebook to direct message, Twitter, or by calling the force on 101.