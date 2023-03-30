Killamarsh is just on the other side of the South Yorkshire/North Derbyshire border, with the width of the River Rother the distance between Halfway in Sheffield and the Derbyshire town.
North East Derbyshire District Council has warned residents of Killamarsh of a recent spike in Audi thefts in the area and said criminals “have been snapping locks and breaking into houses purely for car keys”.
The council said: “We are reminding residents to remain vigilant - do not leave you vehicle open and unlocked - don't leave your keys on view near doors, and keep your car and house keys safe and secure.”
Residents have been told to contact Derbyshire Police if they suspect anything. This can be done via the Derbyshire Police website, using Facebook to direct message, Twitter, or by calling the force on 101.