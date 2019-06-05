Doncaster teenager still missing after 11 days
A teenage boy from Doncaster is still missing after 11 days.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 06:44
Lee-John Cherowbrier, from Dunscroft, was last seen at 8pm on Saturday, May 25 when he visited a friend’s house.
He was reported missing at 9.15am the following day.
Lee-John, who has been missing before, is white and has a fair complexion.
He is 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has short, strawberry blond hair. When he was last seen he was wearing grey North Face tracksuit bottoms, black and silver trainers and a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 260 of May 26.