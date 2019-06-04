CCTV issued after woman sustains severe facial injuries in Sheffield city centre nightclub assault
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault which left a woman with severe facial injuries.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 15:17
At around 1am on Friday, March 29, police say two people were assaulted inside Code Nightclub on Eyre Street.
One of the victims, a 20-year-old woman, suffered severe facial injuries in the incident which have resulted in her needing long-term medical treatment.
Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with any information that could help police is asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 48 of 29 March 2019.