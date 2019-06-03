Teenager seriously injured in attack at Sheffield rave
A teenager is in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an attack at a rave in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 08:04
The 17-year-old boy requires surgery after the attack at Lady Cannings Plantation, off Sheephill Road Ringinglow, at around 4.20am yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the boy was attacked ‘with an unknown weapon’.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody this morning.Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.