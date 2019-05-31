Gunman hunted over petrol station raid in Sheffield
A man who brandished a gun during a petrol station raid in Sheffield is on the run this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 09:30
He struck at the BP petrol station at Meadowhead at 1.30am yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said he threatened the manager with a gun before stealing £100 from the till.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He then ran from the petrol station across a nearby cricket pitch towards Lowedges.
A customer chased the suspect in his car but lost sight of him.
The robber was white, tall and wore black clothing, trainers and a balaclava.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 50 of May 30.